September 8, 2024
Set 8, 2024    Posted by    Calcio 0

Brindisi-Ischia 15:00
Casarano-Costa D’Amalfi 15:00
Matera-Francavilla 15:00
Angri-Nardò 15:00
Nocerina-Ugento 16:00
Palmese-Acerrana 16:00
Fasano-Fidelis Andria 17:00
Virtus Francavilla-Manfredonia 17:00
Martina-Gravina 18:30

Related Posts

MesagnEstate 2024: i prossimi appuntamenti

La scomparsa dell’On. Livio Stefanelli. Di Carmine Dipietrangelo

Le associazioni ambientaliste difendono Mons. Intini: “discorso dall’alto contenuto spirituale e civile”

M5S aderisce al sit-in a sostegno della filiera della canapa industriale

Assunzioni Avr: Cgil e Fiadel chiedono di essere ascoltate in Commissione Ambiente

Mancata pulizia caditoie, Luperti e Greco: “va bene denunciare, ma adesso si agisca di conseguenza”

No Comments

Leave a Comment