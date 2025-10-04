October 4, 2025
A causa della pioggia prevista per domani 5 ottobre ’25 e del fango presente in punti di passaggio, le visite guidate previste per domani dalle nove nel parco Cillarese sono rinviate e verranno ricollocate in nuovi appuntamenti da programmare.

