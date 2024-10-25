October 25, 2024
Ott 25, 2024    Posted by    evidenza1, news, Video 0

 

Related Posts

Vinciguerra (PD): “Si prelevino risorse dal fondo di riserva per riattivare ascensore in alloggio comunale del rione Paradiso”

AQP: “Lavori per migliorare il servizio. Possibili disagi nei Comuni di Ostuni e San Vito dei Normanni

80 anni di Confindustria Brindisi: la relazione del Presidente Lippolis

Lunedì 28 ottobre “Silent Reading Party” al CAG del Paradiso

Domani ad Ostuni Don Cosimo Posi presenta il libro “Delle mie indomite utopie-Diario di bordo“

Giovani Imprenditori Confcommercio Brindisi a Milano per il XV Forum Nazionale Confcommercio Giovani

No Comments

Leave a Comment